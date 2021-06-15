Arrest made in murder of Hailey Dunn, Texas Rangers confirm mom's one-time boyfriend in custody

Shawn Casey Adkins, the former boyfriend of Hailey's mother, was arrested Monday in Howard County and charged with the 13-year-old's 2010 murder.

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — Shortly after Christmas Day 2010, Hailey Dunn, 13, was seen leaving her mother’s home to go to a friend’s house. That was the last time anyone saw the then-Colorado City Middle School student and cheerleader alive.

Her mother, Billie Dunn, reported Hailey missing the following day.

On Jan. 14, 2011, Billie’s then-boyfriend Shawn Adkins was named as a person of interest in the case, but never officially named as a suspect.

An affidavit obtained from Mitchell County in 2011 by NewsWest 9 in Midland/Odessa stated investigators noticed inconsistencies in Adkins’ statements. The affidavits stated Adkins displayed “suspicious behavior” on and around the date that Hailey went missing.

Police found human remains in March 2012, near Big Spring McMahon–Wrinkle Airport, but the remains ended up being those of an adult man.

After massive search attempts to find Hailey, her remains were found March 16, 2013, near Lake J.B. Thomas in Scurry County. The land where Hailey’s remains were found was owned by Adkins’ family. The remains were positively identified as Hailey Dunn on April 26, 2013.

She was buried Jan. 29, 2017, after investigators released her remains to her mother.

Monday, June 14, 2021, after almost 11 years since Hailey was last seen alive, Adkins, was arrested for her murder.

Adkins was booked into the Howard County Jail Monday on a charge of murder with bond set at $2 million. Texas Rangers, who investigated the case, confirmed Tuesday Adkins is the person who murdered Hailey. He was transferred to the Mitchell County Jail, where the crime occurred, Tuesday.

After the arrest, Billie Dunn said in an email, “It's been a wave of emotions, continually, since hearing of his arrest. I'm very happy with the news. It's been a long time coming. For now I'd like to quietly rejoice with close family & friends.”

Hailey's father, Clinton Dunn, told NewsWest 9, "Right now, there are no words to define how I feel. We will let the trial speak the truth. Thank you to everyone who searched for Hailey, and to those who fought tirelessly for an arrest. Hopefully, true justice will come in the courtroom."

FOX West Texas contacted the Texas Rangers and the 32nd District Court in Nolan County, which issued the warrant. Both said they had no information to release regarding the case.