CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have arrested a man they believe shot and killed 36-year-old Jason Herrera back on Sept. 9 in the 1800 block of Sherman, and are now looking to identify a driver who may have information pertinent to their case.

It was around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, when police responded to reports of shots fired on Sherman Street near Prescott. When they arrived, they found Herrera with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain a murder warrant for 38-year-old Gerardo Cortez. He was arrested Thursday by CCPD officers and was taken to the Nueces County Jail.

Along with a charge of murder in connection with Herrera's death, Cortez was also arrested for three separate outstanding warrants from a prior offense of burglary of a habitation, engaging in organized criminal activity, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cortez was additionally charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit for a separate incident.

Meanwhile, CCPD released photos of a vehicle that was observed near the residence where the shooting took place.

Police looking to identify the driver of this vehicle

Detectives believe the driver of that vehicle may have information about the homicide and are hoping the public can help identify them.

