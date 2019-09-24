EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man accused of setting fire to a stray dog earlier this month.

Antonio Johnson was arrested Tuesday and is charged with felonious cruelty to an animal. He appeared in court Thursday morning.

East Cleveland Police

Johnson is accused of lighting a crate on fire with the stray dog inside on Sept. 6. The dog was taken to a Cleveland veterinary clinic, but had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

During the appearance in East Cleveland Municipal Court, Johnson pleaded not guilty and was issued a bond of $75,000. He is scheduled to appear again on Monday.