EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man accused of setting fire to a stray dog earlier this month.
Antonio Johnson was arrested Tuesday and is charged with felonious cruelty to an animal. He appeared in court Thursday morning.
Johnson is accused of lighting a crate on fire with the stray dog inside on Sept. 6. The dog was taken to a Cleveland veterinary clinic, but had to be euthanized due to its injuries.
During the appearance in East Cleveland Municipal Court, Johnson pleaded not guilty and was issued a bond of $75,000. He is scheduled to appear again on Monday.