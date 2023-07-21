A man who neighbors say threw a sledgehammer and feces at their home arrested

Glenn Heath spoke to KHOU 11 as he was being taken into custody on Friday. Neighbors say he terrorized them with a sledgehammer and feces.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An accused nuisance neighbor in northwest Harris County who is said to have been frightening his neighbors and destroying their property was arrested Friday afternoon by Harris County sheriff’s deputies.

The alleged incidents happened in the Willowbridge neighborhood near Jersey Village.

Sheriff’s deputies executed an arrest warrant for 62-year-old Glenn Heath to the relief of neighbors.

Neighbors accuse Heath of years of harassment, but Heath denied the allegations to KHOU 11 as he was being taken into police custody.

Heath responded “no” to questions of if he’s threatening his neighbors.

“Look me up. Dr. Jack Heath M.D. I’m a public figure. I don’t break the law,” he claimed.

Those allegations include trespassing, throwing feces into his neighbor’s yard, making threats and taking a sledgehammer to the window of his next door neighbor.

They're allegations he again denied when asked about the incidents caught on camera.

Shaun Hildreth and his wife are next door neighbors with Heath and filed numerous police reports and complaints.

For many years, they say they’ve been on the receiving end of many of the alleged incidents, including the poop and sledgehammer.

Hildreth is relieved, but wonders if Heath will come back to the neighborhood to cause more problems.

“It’s a sight for sore eyes, you know, actually seeing him taken away,” Hildreth said. “But still the question remains and I know it remains in everybody’s head — what’s going to happen when he comes back.”

Heath is facing several charges ranging from harassment to property damage.

KHOU 11 will continue to provide updates as this case goes to court.