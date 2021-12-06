Man who killed young HPD officer sentenced to life in prison without parole

Arturo Solis, now 27, pleaded guilty to capital murder for the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Sgt. Christopher Brewster.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster was a young officer with a bright future when he was gunned down after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

It happened on December 7, 2019. Nearly two years to the day after the officer's murder, his killer was sentenced to life without parole.

Arturo Solis, now 27, had pleaded guilty to capital murder.

“Our community will be forever... safe from this selfish coward, who senselessly murdered a police sergeant," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Sgt. Brewster’s family’s wishes were taken into consideration, and this defendant will spend every day for the rest of his life in prison."

The crime

The suspect's girlfriend had called 911 that Saturday evening and said Solis assaulted her and was armed with two guns.

Sgt. Brewster hadn't drawn his weapon when he got out of his patrol car to confront Solis, who later admitted he killed the officer because he didn't want to go to jail.

Sgt. Brewster was struck multiple times but was able to call for help. The fatal shot hit just above his bulletproof vest, then HPD Chief Art Acevedo said.

History of violence

Solis had a history of violence, including a 2015 conviction for assaulting a woman who said they shared a daughter. He spent 70 days in jail for that case. The victim said she wasn't surprised to hear Solis had killed a police officer and described him as "extremely violent."

'He loved people'

Sgt. Brewster was a native Houstonian who had recently been promoted and was studying to get his master's degree.

He was a graduate of Texas A&M Commerce and Dobie High School and was studying to get his master's degree.

Friend Leah Walker said that Brewster was a funny guy whose sarcasm, jokes and wit made classmates laugh while his faith inspired.