Reward in road rage shooting of 9-year-old Ashanti Grant raised to $30,000

"No child should be at a hospital because some stupid person decided to fire a gun," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and Houston business leaders are upping the ante for information leading to the suspect who shot 9-year-old Ashanti Grant in a road rage incident last week. The reward is now $30,000, city leaders announced at a news conference Monday.

Ashanti remains in critical condition but is "fighting boldly" at an area hospital. Her family said over the weekend that her condition was improving but she remains in a medically induced coma.

“The last several days have been heartbreaking on so many different levels,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Her young life has been altered forever by a cowardly act – and I underscore that – by a criminal driving our streets who acted with a callous disregard for human life."

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said everyone out there needs to stand up for this little "princess" by turning in the shooter.

"Even the streets have rules... and I'm from the streets," Finner said. "And I don't care what your background is, but somebody knows something."

Glimmer of hope

After a week in ICU, the little girl's family said Sunday the swelling in Ashanti's brain is finally going down.

"She's not completely out of the woods yet but for her, we'll take anything we can get," her grandmother told KHOU 11 News.

Ashanti was in the car with her family headed to a grocery store on the night of Feb. 8 when police said a man in a white GMC Denali shot at their vehicle.

Her uncle said Monday that Ashanti was sitting in the back seat watching cartoons when she was struck by a bullet.

"No parent, no family member should be going through this situation," Mayor Turner said. "No child should be at a hospital because some stupid person decided to fire a gun."

He urged the city to pray for Ashanti, her family, and the medical staff caring for her.

'Do the right thing'

Another uncle, who was in the vehicle when it happened, pleaded for witnesses who saw the incident along Highway 59, somewhere between the Sam Houston Tollway and the Fondren exit, to come forward.

“Somebody had to,” and to those drivers, Kevin said, “I would just ask them to do the right thing.”

Kevin shared his perspective from that night with KHOU 11. His brother, Ashanti’s dad, had just picked up her mother along the beltway. Kevin and Ashanti’s brother were also in the family’s SUV.

Kevin said the father stopped at a light under a Beltway 8 overpass and was waiting to turn left onto the northbound Highway 59 feeder road.

As the light turned green, Kevin said he remembers a white GMC Denali truck cutting off the family in the dedicated turning lane. He said the truck came from the lane farthest from the left side of the street before it took a sharp right, nearly hitting another vehicle along the way.

Kevin said Ashanti’s dad let the truck pass before speeding up to enter the highway.

“Like he was racing us or something,” he said. “First thing I told my brother was, 'That dude's crazy. Let’s get away from him.' Because I know we got kids in the car.”

Kevin said, the next thing he knew, someone was shooting at the back of the family’s SUV. It was a dangerous escalation he said happened so fast.

“He was just shooting a lot,” eventually hitting 9-year old Ashanti Grant and hurting everyone who loves her.

“You know, you see this stuff on the news," Kevin said. "You never think it will happen to you.”

If you have any information you are asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600 or the Houston Police Department.