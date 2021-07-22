Man assaults two people with a baseball bat at a home off Greenwood Drive

The victims walked away with minor injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is custody after injuring two people and having a small standoff with police on Buenos Aires Street off of Greenwood Drive.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the man assaulted two people with a baseball bat before going inside a home in the neighborhood.

When police arrived to the scene, he refused to come outside, but would surrender a short time later.

The victims walked away with minor injuries, but the man will be going to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the man is believed to be in his 40s or 50s and is facing charges of assault.

