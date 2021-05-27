Three fans cited after fight caught on video at Astros-Dodgers game

“The Astros maintain a strong fan code of conduct that does not allow for vulgar, threatening, abusive or offensive behavior of any kind. We always strive to maintain a family-friendly environment and have been enforcing our standard of conduct and will continue to do so. Safety for our fans and employees is a priority - we do not condone any behavior that impacts the fan experience. We are grateful to our security team and our law enforcement partners for their swift response in defusing the situation. The fan experience at Minute Maid Park is among the best in all of baseball. We will strive to ensure that it remains that way for our great fans.”