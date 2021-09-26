Suspect charged in deadly road rage shooting of teen after Astros game released from jail on bond

Gerald Wayne Williams was given a $350,000 bond after being arrested and charged for the incident that happened on July 6.

HOUSTON — The suspect charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old David Castro, the teen shot and killed during a road rage incident after an Astros game, has been released from jail on bond, court records show.

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, was given a $350,000 bond after being arrested and charged for the incident that happened on July 6.

Castro and his family were leaving an Astros game when Castro's dad, Paul, got into a verbal altercation with Williams, according to court documents. Williams allegedly started following the Castro family, and moments later, he pulled out a gun and shot at their vehicle.

Castro was struck and later died from the injuries.

It took investigators several weeks to identify Williams as the suspect in this case.

How police identified Williams

According to court documents, while leaving the Astros game, Paul Castro, David's father, had a verbal altercation with a man driving a white Buick. They said the Buick began following them through the downtown area.

Paul Castro sped away to try to avoid the suspect, according to court documents. As Castro made a U-turn at the East Freeway at Wayside, witnesses told police several gunshots were fired through the back window of Paul Castro's truck. David Castro was struck and later died from the injuries, authorities said.

Court documents said officers got surveillance video at a nearby Valero and found two shell casings at the turnaround in front of the gas station.

Police said a car matching the description was put on sale through Offer Up so they tracked down the person who posted the ad. According to court documents, Williams bought a Buick Lacrosse on May 30, and that the vehicle couldn't be found after the deadly shooting.

Police said the burned car was found in a field near Williams’ house and cell phone records placed Williams in the area of the shooting at the time it occurred.

Williams' next court date is scheduled for Nov. 16.