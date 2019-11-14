SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A student gunman opened fire Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, leaving one person dead and several others injured before he was taken into custody, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on whether the person who died was a student or staff member at the school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is expected to hold a press conference about 11:30 a.m. at Central Park to report about the school shooting.

Below is the initial police dialogue of when authorities responded to the school shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 a.m. at the campus at 21900 Centurion Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that six patients had been transported from the scene. Residents were ordered to lock their doors and stay inside.

Authorities described the suspect as an Asian male in black clothing. It’s unclear if he is a student.

The San Diego Police Department just tweeted that the department "is aware of the tragic events in Santa Clarita," where a student opened fire Thursday morning at Saugus High School. "Though the incident appears to be an isolated one, our patrol divisions and juvenile service team officers will begin immediately providing an increased presence at all schools within our jurisdiction," the tweet says.

William S. Hart Unified High School District were placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted about 90 minutes afterward for all but Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Junior High. Central Park, at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, was established as a reunification point for parents and students from the school. Parents could be seen milling around area streets waiting.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among those who responded. At one point, sheriff's officials searched a home in the 22900 block of Sycamore Creek Drive, possibly where the suspect lives.

The White House released a statement saying President Donald Trump "is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA. The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."

There was still no word on a motive in the shootings.