Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot early Saturday inside a bedroom of her Fort Worth home by a police officer responding to a request for a welfare check at the house.

Officers responded to a what they called an "open structure" call around 2:25 a.m. at the house in the 1200 block of Allen Avenue, east of Interstate 35W.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was walking around the house and had walked into the backyard when he shot once through a window of the house, body-camera footage shows.

Just before firing his gun, the officer yelled, "Put your hands up. Show me your hands!"

Jefferson died at the scene.

Rev. Kyev Tatum

Relatives told WFAA Jefferson worked in human resources. They showed a photo of the woman and said she wasn't threatening.

Fort Worth police officials said the officer said he shot into the house after "perceiving a threat."

Attorney Lee Merritt tweeted Saturday afternoon that Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew inside the home when the officer walked through the backyard. He said Jefferson got up to "investigate" the noise.

Body-camera footage released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows the officer in the backyard of the house. He yelled, “Put your hands up. Show me your hands” before shooting once.

A neighbor said he had called the Fort Worth non-emergency number to request a welfare check after seeing his neighbor's front door open.

Rev. Kyev Tatum said Jefferson was living in the home to care for her 8-year-old nephew and her grandparent.

A GoFundMe was created by attorney Lee Merritt on Sunday morning to help cover Jefferson's funeral costs "and other expenses associated with this tragedy."

Just three hours after it had been created, the fundraiser had received more than $21,000 in donations from 739 donors. Organizers had set the fund's goal at $50,000.

By 3:52 p.m. Sunday, more than $78,000 had been raised from more than 2,700 donors. The previously set goal was to reach $75,000. That was five hours after the GoFundMe had been created.

According to the description on the GoFundMe, Jefferson was a pre-med graduate of Xavier University and worked in pharmaceutical equipment sales.

To visit the GoFundMe, click here.

A candle light vigil for Jefferson will be held on Sunday at 7 p.m. at 1201 E. Allen Ave. in Fort Worth.

