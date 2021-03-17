Atlanta spa shooting suspect was headed to Florida to do more killing, police said

This is what we know about Robert Aaron Long.

ATLANTA — The man who admitted to shooting nine and killing eight people before fleeing metro Atlanta told police he wanted to get rid of temptation. Robert Aaron Long, who goes by Aaron, said he has a sex addiction and targeted the three spas to eliminate that temptation, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Long is the only suspect in the shootings. The 21-year-old white man from Woodstock was captured in Crisp County, Ga. Tuesday night after killing four people at a spa near Acworth and four more people at two spas in Midtown Atlanta.

Here’s what we know about Long.

MOTIVE

Long reportedly confessed to Cherokee Sheriff’s investigators in an interview in Crisp County following his capture last night. He confessed to the shootings in Cherokee County and Atlanta. “Long told investigators that he blames the massage parlors for providing an outlet for his addiction to sex,” a release said.

He was captured while driving to Florida where he planned on committing similar crimes, police said.

CAPTURE

After the Cherokee Sheriff’s office released surveillance pictures showing the suspect in the shooting, Long’s parents reportedly contacted police to identify him. Authorities were able to track his movements down I-75 and coordinate with Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol to initiate a traffic stop. GSP troopers executed a PIT maneuver and said they took him into custody “without further incident.”

Early Wednesday morning, Long was extradited to Cherokee County where he currently is.

CHARGES

In Cherokee County, Long faces four counts of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault and has no bond.

Neither Atlanta Police nor the Fulton County District Attorney have released what charges he’ll face for the four killings in the city.

VICTIMS

In Cherokee County, his victims were as follows:

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth – Deceased

Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta – Deceased

Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw – Deceased

Daoyou Feng, 44, (unknown address) – Deceased

Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth – Injured and in stable condition.

Tan was a licensed massage therapist. We're working to learn more about the other victims.

The names of his Atlanta victims have not been released. All police have said is that they are all Asian women. In all, six of his eight victims are Asian women.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The FBI, GSP, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Atlanta Police are all still investigating. However, we don’t know how or why Long chose those three locations. Police would not say if he’d ever visited them before the shootings.

We don’t know if he knew his victims.