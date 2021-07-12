Video: Robber hides in tree before preying on ATM customers in west Houston

It's a bizarre robbery tactic and it was caught on video. Two people were robbed at gunpoint by the same man at an ATM off Gessner north of Westheimer.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a robbery suspect who was seen on video preying on victims in a unique manner.

According to Houston police, the suspect was seen on video scaling a fence and hiding in a tree as he scoped out victims.

The incident that was caught on camera happened at an ATM on Gessner just north of Westheimer on Oct. 20.

Police said his first target was a woman in a black van. The suspect is seen in the video creeping behind the van, but the driver pulled away before he could rob her.

The suspect then robbed the next two customers by rushing up to their windows and demanding cash at gunpoint, according to police.

No one was injured in the robberies, but police said it can serve as a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings whenever you're using an ATM.