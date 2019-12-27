AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen at Town Center at Aurora Friday afternoon.

Aurora Police announced Saturday evening that Kamyl Xavier Garrette, 18, had been arrested for first degree murder. Since more interviews needed to be conducted, police said, his photo was not being released.

The Crowley Foundation, an educational and leadership organization for youth, confirmed the victim's identity as Nathan Poindexter on Saturday morning.

Crowley Foundation

"The fact that he’s not here doesn’t seem real," said Kenneth Crowley Sr., a mentor to Poindexter and the founder of the Crowley Foundation. "He had an awesome future. He could’ve been anything that he wanted to be, done anything he wanted to do, gone anywhere he wanted to go."

Crowley started the foundation to mentor young men and teach leadership skills. Poindexter had been a part of the mentorship program for years and had grown into a leader. Now Crowley is left wondering how gun violence took one of his most promising kids.

"Everybody is looking for answers. His family is at a loss. Our organization is at a loss. We had big plans for Nate," said Crowley. "Only thing we know is he was at the mall with his family and this happened."

The shooting happened inside the first level of the J.C. Penney around 4 p.m., according to Officer Anthony Camacho with the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Officers who were working at the mall responded to a report of gunshots and found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died, Camacho said.

During a news conference Friday evening, Camacho said APD believed this was an isolated incident and that there was not an ongoing danger to the public.

People shopping at the mall at the time of the shooting were asked to shelter in place for about 20-30 minutes, Camacho said. Normal activity has since resumed.

Camacho said no one else was injured during the shooting.

Crowley doesn't know the motive. He just has questions about how a young life came to an abrupt end.

"That’s what hurts the most. That he didn’t get to maximize his full potential. We’re not going to be able to witness his true greatness," said Crowley. "It’s a big loss. It’s a big loss for this community. We’re at a loss for words."



Town Center at Aurora is located at 14200 E Alameda Ave.

