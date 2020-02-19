AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a home invasion ended in a deadly shooting at a northeast Austin apartment complex.

The incident happened at the Creekside on Parmer Lane apartments located at 5401 E. Parmer Lane around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said they were able to respond to the scene in about four minutes.

According to the Austin Police Department, three people broke into one of the units and were shot by the people who lived there.

"Three suspects entered the apartment in what we believe was a home invasion robbery," police said during a press conference early Wednesday morning.

Police said two of the robbers, including a woman, were killed and the other suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. APD has not confirmed what charges the suspect will face.

APD added they are talking to the apartment residents to gather more information about the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

