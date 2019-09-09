AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in June.

An Austin Police Department lieutenant has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to jail records, Lt. Dustin Paul Lee, 47, was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a sexual assault of a child charge.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott signs bill creating Sexual Assault Survivors' Task Force

Lee was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant within APD back in April of 2017. According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Lee heads Austin police's downtown area command and oversees the department's crisis intervention team.

Lee has been charged with sexual assault of a child and his bond is set at $150,000. He is still in police custody as of Monday afternoon, records show.

KVUE has reached out to APD for a comment but it has not responded at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

EMT responds to fatal 3-vehicle crash. Finds his 16-year-old daughter.

Sheriff: Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris caused deadly crash

Austin FC breaks ground on new MLS stadium