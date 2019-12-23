AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in October 2019.

An Austin Police Department public information and marketing manager has been charged with animal cruelty after being accused of failing to provide proper medical care to her dog last summer, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The report States Anna Sabana, 43, a top assistant to Chief Brian Manley, was indicted earlier this month by a Travis County Grand Jury. She reportedly turned herself into jail officials on Monday and was released on a personal bond instead of her $5,000 bail.

Sabana's husband, 45-year-old Eduardo Gonzales, was indicted on the same offense. Their defense attorney told the Statesman that they reached a plea agreement with Travis County prosecutors to reduce the third-degree felony to a misdemeanor. He said the pair will be placed on deferred adjudication.

Attorney Doug O'Connell told the Statesman that Gonzales began treating their dog, Flash, with home remedies when he developed a skin wound. He said they now regret that they did not seek immediate veterinary care.

The Statesman reported the alleged criminal conduct occurred in August 2018.

The APD released the following statement on Monday:

"The Austin Police Department respects the Grand Jury’s decision and appreciates their review of this case. Due to the pending criminal proceedings, the department is precluded from further comment. Anna Sabana has been a full-time employee with the City of Austin since June 6, 1999. Her current employment status is pending due to an administrative review."

This comes as a number of leaders within the department have faced ongoing criticisms regarding racism and discrimination. For more on those stories, see below.

