The Austin Police Department said it is receiving complaints of phone calls where scammers are pretending to be officers.

APD said the scammers state that they are Austin police officers and use real APD officers' names. They tell victims that they have warrants that have to be paid or they will be arrested soon.

The scammers claim it is urgent that the victims pay and that they use gift cards to do so.

APD said this is a criminal scam. Anyone who has been defrauded as a result of it should call Austin 311 to make a police report.

