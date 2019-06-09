AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in June.

A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl after picking her up from school and taking her to an Austin motel.

On Aug. 28, the victim's mother called Georgetown police because her daughter hadn't returned any of her messages or calls, according to an Austin Police Department arrest affidavit. The mother was especially concerned because her daughter hadn't taken her prescribed medication and had an appointment with her therapist, police said. The girl's school reportedly told the mom she had not been at school that day.

The mother later received a text from her daughter, saying that she had been taken, according to police.

Georgetown police said when they looked at the school's surveillance video, they saw someone in a black car pick up the teen from school close to the time she was reported missing. The video showed the teen get in the vehicle without being forced, according to police.

Upon further investigation, officers were able to find the girl at a Motel 6 in North Austin off of Interstate 35, according to Austin police. APD was asked to assist.

When Austin police arrived on the scene, they found the teen naked on the bed with a man identified as Samuel Ifah, 25, the affidavit said.

Ifah allegedly told police he had met the girl on an app called "Badoo," where they had discussed having oral sex. Ifah then went on to tell police that the teen asked him on Snapchat to pick her up from school.

Police said Ifah admitted to having sex with the girl. The teen reportedly told police that Ifah forced her to perform sexual acts on him.

Ifah has been charged with sexual assault and his bond is set at $30,000. According to online records, he is not in custody at the Travis County Jail as of Friday morning.

