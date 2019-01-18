AUSTIN, Texas — The first two bank robberies of 2019 happened hours apart on the same day, Austin police said.

The first robbery happened at the Prosperity Bank located at 11545 Research Blvd. at around 10:30 a.m.

Then, at around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a bank at 6501 Airport Blvd. in North Austin, which appears to be a Wells Fargo bank.

In that case the man entered the bank, demanded money and left with cash. Police did not say how much he left with.

He's described as having dark hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen with dark sunglasses on his head and wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans. He has a medium build and is middle aged, police said.

He was last seen walking away from the bank southbound on Airport Boulevard.

"At this time, we do not believe this bank robbery is related to the one that occurred earlier today," police said. "However this is early on in the investigation, so we're not ruling anything out at this point."

If you know anything about the incident, you should call the robbery tip line at 512-974-5092.

RELATED: Police searching for man accused of robbing North Austin bank