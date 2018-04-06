The Bee County Sheriff's Office put out a call Monday morning asking residents of Normanna, Texas, to report any suspicious activity in the area following a suspected immigrant bailout on County Road 203 off Colony Road.

Authorities estimated that about 10-12 undocumented immigrants fled from a vehicle into the nearby brush.

If you see anything suspicious in the area, call the Bee County Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221.

