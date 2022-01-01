Authorities strongly discourage celebratory gunfire this New Year's Eve

In Corpus Christi, discharging a firearm within city limits carries a fine for up to $4,000 and up to one year behind bars.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Warnings are coming out against celebratory gunfire for the new year.

In a post from the Aransas Pass Police Department, residents are reminded that the act of celebratory gunfire is a dangerous act.

Participating in the act can not only have deadly consequences, but can also be costly. In Corpus Christi, discharging a firearm within city limits carries a fine for up to $4,000 and up to one year behind bars.

If you need to report any illegal gunfire usage residents are urged to call 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.