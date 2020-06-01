Police say an East Texas educator used a mobile app to arrange sex with a 15-year-old runaway — an example of how technology and social media are becoming more prevalent in luring young victims.

“We have definitely seen social media used in the recruitment of girls for trafficking,” said Tiffany Taylor, a juvenile outreach director at For the Silent, a nonprofit anti-sex trafficking and exploitation organization based in Tyler. “We have definitely seen recruiting tactics from Instagram and Facebook ... because we’re in the social media age, and that is where the kids are at.”

Lance Barrett Reese, 32, of Longview was a Jefferson ISD teacher when Garland police arrested him in September on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

