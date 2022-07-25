Pct. 4: Child with autism, younger sibling left home alone when mom went to bar

The older child was found wandering in the street alone and neighbors called Precinct 4, according to Constable Mark Herman.

HOUSTON — A Houston mother was arrested Sunday after allegedly leaving her two children home alone while she went to a bar.

Blanca Nunez was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

A neighbor called the Precinct 4 constable's office to report the 7-year-old, who is non-verbal and autistic, was walking down the street alone.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the 7-year-old and a younger sibling had been left home alone in the 16400 block of Noble Meadow Lane, not far from the Hardy Toll Road.

Deputies contacted the children's father who was at work and didn't know where his wife was.

When Nunez returned home, she admitted she'd been at a bar, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.