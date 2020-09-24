Stolen auto parts recovered by Auto Theft Task Force, 2 suspects have been arrested

The Auto Theft Task Force with the Corpus Christi Police Department was able to recover two stolen catalytic converters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Late in the evening on September 23, the Corpus Christi Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force was working an investigation around the city that involved recent thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles. Police say the auto parts had been stolen from more than one location.

While the task force was investigating, they found what they believed to be a theft in progress, according to police.

Police say when the officers approached the scene, they found two men with stolen property and tools that are typically used in burglaries and thefts.

Two men were arrested -- 28-year-old Josiah Cavazos and 41-year-old Raul Valdez. Both have been charged with a State Jail Felony of Theft of Vehicle Parts.

According to Science X, modern cars rely on catalytic converters to remove carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and other harmful chemicals from exhaust emissions.