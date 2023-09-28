Autopsies will determine next steps in Jim Wells County murder-suicide, sheriff says

"The investigation continues. . . . but at this point, what we have is a homicide and a suicide case," said Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Autopsies on the bodies of 35-year-old Elisabeth Grace Jones and 44-year-old Jeremy Jones will determine how the case proceeds, said Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel bueno on Thursday.

"I know that the judge had requested autopsies on both parties,” he said. “Our condolences go out to the families. The investigation continues. . . . but at this point, what we have is a homicide and a suicide case."



Once those reports come back, Bueno said his office will be able to finish putting its case together and it will then be handed over to the Jim Wells District Attorney.

The autopsies could take anywhere between 5-8 days, depending on the coroner's caseload, he said.

While those procedures are being carried out, Bueno told 3NEWS Thursday that the case will continue to undergo extensive investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation -- including the Department of Public Safety, the Orange Grove Police Department and the Jim Wells criminal investigation division.

It was the Jim Wells County Communications Department that received the call reporting shots fired just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Hwy. 359, on County Road 2044 north of Alice.

Bueno said that when deputies arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds inside of a restroom -- those victims being.

Bueno told 3NEWS on Thursday that after hearing from the couple's relatives, he understands the couple planned to divorce soon.

