Infant still missing after stolen Jeep found in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a missing 6-month-old baby who was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle in north Harris County Thursday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened just before 5 a.m. Deputies said a man stopped at a gas station on Imperial Valley near FM 1960. That is when his 2018 black Jeep Cherokee was taken with the child in the backseat.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the father of the child had left the vehicle running with the infant inside while he went into the store. That is when two men jumped into the Jeep and took off.

The sheriff's office has released a photo of the missing baby boy.

If you have any info, please call deputies at 713-221-6000.

@HCSOTexas units are actively searching for a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, black in color, TX plate #NZN-7653. Vehicle was stolen this morning and a 6-month-old infant was in the vehicle at the time. Incident began at a C-store at 22523 Imperial Valley @ 1960. Preliminary: an adult 1/2 pic.twitter.com/9vWEDy1ZkG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 8, 2022

Update: vehicle has been located at the 16400 blk of Eton Brook Ln, but the infant remains unaccounted for. Appreciate the assist by our partners at Pct 4 Constables Office in locating vehicle. We need our community’s assistance in locating this infant. Call us at 713-221-6000. https://t.co/tNsTFXI9Ev — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 8, 2022

