Infant still missing after stolen Jeep found in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a missing 6-month-old baby who was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle in north Harris County Thursday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
This happened just before 5 a.m. Deputies said a man stopped at a gas station on Imperial Valley near FM 1960. That is when his 2018 black Jeep Cherokee was taken with the child in the backseat.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the father of the child had left the vehicle running with the infant inside while he went into the store. That is when two men jumped into the Jeep and took off.
Just after 7:15 a.m., deputies said they found the stolen Jeep with no driver or baby inside on Eton Brook Lane just west of the Hardy Toll Road.
The sheriff's office has released a photo of the missing baby boy.
If you have any info, please call deputies at 713-221-6000.
KHOU 11 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
