Bishop Police begin arson investigation after a barn burns near Highway 77

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department is asking for the public's help in an arson investigation after a fire happened at 2 a.m. on April 2.

Crews responded to a residential structure fire near the intersection US Highway 77 and FM 665 where a barn located behind the Dollar General store was fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw a man with two gas cans set the barn on fire before taking off in an older model car.

The State Fire Marshal has been contacted to assist in the investigation.

If you have information that can help police, you're asked to call the Nueces County Precinct 3 Constable's Office.

