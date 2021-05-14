'Just because I wanted Trump to win': Barry Morphew accused of submitting ballot for wife Suzanne who's been missing since May

Suzanne Morphew has been missing since May 2020. Barry Morphew told the FBI she would have wanted to vote for Trump, an affidavit says.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife who remains missing, is now accused of submitting a ballot for her in the November presidential election.

Suzanne Morphew was last seen in May 2020, and while she has not been found, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) announced earlier this month the arrest of her husband Barry and said they believe Suzanne is no longer alive.

He was previously facing charges of:

First-degree murder after deliberation

Tampering with physical evidence

Attempting to influence a public servant

New charges were announced this week and include:

Forgery of public record

Election mail ballot offense

Back in October 2020, the Chaffee County Clerk reported to the sheriff's office that she had received a mail-in ballot for Suzanne Morphew, a person she knew was missing since May 2020, an arrest affidavit from CCSO for Barry Morphew's arrest says.

The ballot was provided to the sheriff's office and seized as evidence.

It did not have the signature of the voter as required and instead, the affidavit says, the name Barry Lee Morphew was handwritten on the line for the witness's legal name.

In April, Barry Morphew was interviewed about the ballot and asked why he submitted it.

He replied, "Just because I wanted Trump to win," the affidavit says. He further stated, according to the affidavit that "I just thought give him [Trump] another vote."

He went on to say, according to the affidavit, "all these other guys are cheating," and I know she [referring to his wife] was going to vote for Trump anyway."

When asked if knew submitting the ballot was illegal, he responded, "I didn't know you couldn't do that for your spouse," the affidavit says.