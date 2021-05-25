Doctors weren't able to save 23-year-old Domonique Million after she was shot in the head while inside her apartment, but they did save her baby girl.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A newborn baby will never know her mother thanks to the suspects involved in a shooting in Baytown Monday night.

Domonique Million, 23, was inside her apartment on Garth Road when she was struck in the head by a bullet, Baytown police said.

KHOU 11 Reporter Jason Miles is in Baytown and he'll have a live update tonight at 5 and 6.

Million was airlifted to the hospital but doctors weren't able to save her. Thankfully, they successfully delivered Million's baby. The baby girl was taken to Texas Children's Hospital where she's recovering.

A 20-year-old man who was shot outside the apartment is also recovering after surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police initially said Million was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between vehicles, but now they believe her apartment was targeted.

Police say the suspects in a maroon vehicle and a black vehicle exchanged gunfire around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Neighbor Ronni Moore was taking a nap when the gunshots woke her.

"Probably like 8 or 9 ... there was a lot," Moore said.“If we had been out here we, you know, probably would’ve been shot because we usually sit right out here and smoke."

Update on deadly Baytown shooting: PD IDs pregnant victim as Dominique Million. Baby she carried was successfully delivered. Now recovering at @TexasChildrens. A 20 y/o man was also shot. Police now say victim’s apartment was targeted for some reason. More later on @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/SfrXJKyn5Q — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 25, 2021

“Detectives quickly identified three persons of interest and are working to determine what, if any, role these three may have had in this shooting,” police stated.

They want to question Ernest Adams, Jhakeem Monrose and Shai-Keem Thomas.

Meanwhile, Moore has lost a neighbor she never really knew.

“I’m sorry for her – my heart goes out to her and her family," Moore said. “I just know that the lady who lost her life was pregnant, and it’s just sad – it’s so sad."

It happened at the same complex where the highly publicized police-involved shooting death of Pamela Turner occurred two years ago this month.

Anyone who has information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, submit anonymous tips online at the Baytown Police Department website http://www.baytown.org, or text keyword BAYTOWN plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 cash and you will remain anonymous.