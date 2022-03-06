BCSO applicant arrested for sex crime just before his first day on the job as a jailer

Alucard Harris, 20, has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor With Intent for Sexual Contact and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

SAN ANTONIO — Monday was set to be his first day working for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, but on Saturday, he was arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor With Intent for Sexual Contact.

Alucard Harris, 20, has been charged with a second-degree felony and is being held on a $100,000 bond. BCSO said that deputies were called to a home in far west Bexar County regarding sexual assault involving a minor, and that the victim identified the suspect through Snapchat, where he communicated with the victim.

"As result of this arrest and his current employment status, Harris’ conditional offer of employment as a temporary jailer will be withdrawn," BCSO said in a press release Sunday afternoon.