BEAUMONT, Texas — Neighbors who live along a Charlton-Pollard area street in Beaumont woke up early Christmas morning to what they thought was fireworks; then they heard the sirens.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Christmas day. Beaumont Police arriving on the scene say they found Marvin Sims, 52, lying near intersection of Shamrock Avenue and Tilson Street.

Medics with Beaumont EMS determined he was deceased. A man and woman who live in the area, who did not want to be identified, told 12News both of them had no idea why anyone would want to kill Sims.

A police department news release issued mid-morning on Christmas said investigators are awaiting autopsy results before announcing a cause of death.

Sims is Beaumont's 18th homicide victim of 2019.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

