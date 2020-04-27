BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is behind bars Sunday night after police say he shot and killed 41-year-old Shane Russell Jones.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Stonetown in Beaumont just after 5 p.m. about people fighting. On the way to the scene, police were told shots had been fired according to a Beaumont Police news release.

When police arrived, the victim had already died due to a gunshot wound to his chest. Zachary Kapel, 33, was arrested and charged with shooting Jones.

Investigators say the suspect and victim knew each other.

Kapel was interviewed and arrested before being taken to the Jefferson County Jail. He was booked on a murder charge. Witnesses are cooperating with police. and the investigation will continue.

According to 12News files, this marks Beaumont's fifth homicide since March 31, 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates as we work to learn more.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

