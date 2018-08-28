SKIDMORE, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a masked individual seen on surveillance video breaking into the Papa's Market in Skidmore, Texas.

Footage was published on Facebook in hopes that the public could provide information to help identify the suspect.

According to the Sheriff's Office, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. A male wearing a black mask and black clothing is seen throwing a large rock through the window of the business before jumping inside. Authorities said he took several items before jumping back out of the window and running westbound from the store.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Investigator Villarreal of the Bee County Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206.

