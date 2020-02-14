BEEVILLE, Texas — According to the Bee County Sheriff's Office, a traffic stop was conducted just after 2:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 59, east of Beeville, Texas.

Deputies say they attempted to pull over a male driver in a Ford Mustang, but the driver failed to stop and evaded authorities in the vehicle, ramming the patrol unit several times.

The driver finally crashed into the fence, and the driver began to spin his wheels, still trying to flee from authorities.

After the driver continued to spin his wheels against the fence, the Mustang was ignited in flames.

According to deputies, the driver then pointed a pistol at authorities, and the Deputy fired three shots into the vehicle of the suspect.

The male suspect then ran into a nearby bush, and tracking dogs were called to the scene.

"At this point, the search continues and the suspect is still at large. The subject is to be considered armed and dangerous," stated the Bee County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:









