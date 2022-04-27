'I thank God that no one was killed during the altercation' | Live Oak jury sentences man in under an hour for assaulting three police officers

Jonathan Cadena was sentenced to 60 years in prison for assaulting multiple officers and taking one's firearm. An off-duty officer heroically stepped in to help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jonathan Cadena has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the assault of multiple police officers after jumping out of a stolen vehicle.

Cadena faced charges of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Taking a Weapon from a Peace Officer, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On Aug. 18 2020, Officer Carlos Castillejos of the George West Police Department responded to a 911 call about a man who jumped out of a moving vehicle on US 281 just north of George West.

On scene, Officer Castillejos found a vehicle, still running, abandoned in a ditch with the keys in the ignition. Running the plates told Castillejos that the vehicle had been stolen.

A motorist in the area told him that she believed the man who'd left the vehicle was walking north with a shirt over his head.

Officer Castillejos caught up to the man, who turned out to be Jonathan Cadena, up the highway. When Cadena resisted arrest and refused to place his hands behind his back, Officer Castillejos used his taser the man.

Cadena continued to resist. Backup was still minutes away.

It was at this time that a passing driver saw Castillejos use his taser, and stopped to help. That driver was Gerardo Gonzalez, an off-duty police officer from Pharr, Texas who was travelling to San Antonio with his wife and 3-year-old son.

The officers struggled to handcuff Cadena who at one point was able to wrestle away Officer Castillejos's pistol from its holster.

While Cadena had exclusive control of the gun he began to headbutt Officer Castillejos until he drew blood.

Officer Gonzalez was able to wrestle the gun away from Cadena where he demonstrated extreme restraint, ejecting the magazine and discharging the gun into the ground to prevent it being used against him and Castillejos.

"Most of all I thank God that no one was killed during the altercation," Assistant District Attorney Brian Watson said in a press release, "and that Officer Gonzales decided to stop and assist."

"He is a hero by any definition," Watson said.

Both officers told the court they feared they would be shot and killed there on the roadside by Cadena.

It was as Officer Gonzalez got the gun away from Cadena that backup arrived. Corporal Raul Garcia with Texas DPS made it to the scene to see a uniformed officer struggling with two people.

Cpl. Garcia told the court that he didn't know one was an off-duty officer, and nearly shot Officer Gonzalez when he saw him holding the gun.

It took all three men to finally wrestle Cadena into submission, and bring him into custody.

Later, investigators found that Cadena had a major criminal history with previous felony convictions. Just holding Officer Castillejos's gun was enough to charge him with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Jurors were able to view footage of the event during the trial. After closing arguments, they found Cadena Guilty on all charges in less than an hour.

As Attorney Brian Watson said, “The citizens of Live Oak County have sent a strong message that they will not tolerate assaults on our men and women in uniform."

Cadenas was sentenced to 60 years in prison for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant and Taking a Weapon from a Peace Officer, and 25 years for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

District Judge Patrick Flanigan oversaw the case.

