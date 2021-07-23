Bee County Sheriff: Beware phone scam calls from 'Investigator Jones'

If you receive a call like this, or have any information regarding who is behind the scam, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's Office issued a warning this week involving a scam targeting residents in the area.

Some are reportedly getting a call from someone claiming to be "Investigator Jones" with the Sheriff's Office. The caller is telling people they are wanted for failure to appear in court, and then threatens to have them arrested unless they give him money to keep quiet about it.