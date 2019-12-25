BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a 32-year-old man in Beeville, Texas, Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, it was shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, when deputies were called to the area of Treptow and Yahr in the Blueberry Hills subdivision for a man who had been struck by a vehicle and left in the road. Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks & Wildlife, and Bee County deputies arrived at the scene found 32-year-old Jamie Flores with severe injuries.

Flores was transported to Christus Spohn Beeville where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe Flores was struck by an older model red Ford Focus with front end and passenger door damage. If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run, call the Bee County Sheriff's Office or the Coastal Bend Crimestoppers at 361-362-0206.

