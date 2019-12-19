BENAVIDES, Texas — A couple in Benavides, Texas, has been arrested on several counts of abandonment and endangerment of a child according to the Duval County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Romeo Ramirez said authorities had received numerous complaints of child neglect at a residence in Benavides, and over the course of their investigation were able to obtain warrants for the arrests of 33-year-old Jose Rene Gonzalez and 36-year-old Michelle Vasquez.
Both are currently in the Duval County Jail facing several counts of abandonment and endangerment of a child, state jail felonies.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 3,700 people without power in Corpus Christi: AEP
- Woman tries to set boyfriend on fire after he doesn't celebrate her getting hired at Subway
- Brownsville woman accused of sex trafficking her daughter sentenced to five years in prison
- Alice brothers 'rope in' $364,000; Largest payout in team roping history