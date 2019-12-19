BENAVIDES, Texas — A couple in Benavides, Texas, has been arrested on several counts of abandonment and endangerment of a child according to the Duval County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Romeo Ramirez said authorities had received numerous complaints of child neglect at a residence in Benavides, and over the course of their investigation were able to obtain warrants for the arrests of 33-year-old Jose Rene Gonzalez and 36-year-old Michelle Vasquez.

Both are currently in the Duval County Jail facing several counts of abandonment and endangerment of a child, state jail felonies.

