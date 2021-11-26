Witnesses rush to help after man stabbed repeatedly in Best Buy parking lot in Galleria area, HPD says

Police say several witnesses rushed to help the victim who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a stabbing outside the Best Buy on Richmond near the 610 West Loop South.

Investigators confirm the victim was stabbed multiple times in the parking lot at 5133 Richmond Ave just after 6 p.m. It happened in the parking lot and investigators don't believe the victim or suspect were ever inside the store.

They say several witnesses rushed to help the victim who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

"It did not involve anyone inside Best Buy. But a lot of the employees and witnesses that we have here were able to render aid and first aid to the victim, to our complainant, and help him," HPD Commander Tinsey Quinnshaver said. "And an officer came and used a tourniquet and they were able to control some of the bleeding."

Police say they don't know if this was a robbery or if the two men knew each other..

The suspect got away but police are hoping surveillance video will help identify him.