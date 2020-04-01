SAN ANTONIO — A man already behind bars at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on murder charges may remain in jail for a little while longer after using a nail to attack another inmate.

According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Ashton Lomas used a nail between one-and-a-half and two inches long to attack another inmate on Tuesday, "striking the victim on the left side of the head and upper back." It's unclear how Lomas got his hands on the nail or what exactly led up the altercation, but he has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution.

