EDINBURG, Texas — It was a busy weekend for U.S. Border Patrol agents who had their hands full with drug busts and human smugglers.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol in Edinburg, TX, "agents seized more than 550 pounds of marijuana, intercept[ed] human smuggling attempts, and disrupt[ed] a stash house operation."

Earlier today, a K-9 alerted Border Patrol agents about a suspicious tractor trailer at the Falfurrias checkpoint where they found the 550 pounds of marijuana and 20 smuggling suspects inside of a refrigerated trailer filled with oranges.

On Sunday, in Rio Grande City, agents found a "stash house" that resulted in the apprehensions of 7 illegal immigrants and two caretakers.

On Saturday, another K-9 unit sniffed out five smugglers in Falfurrias inside the cab of a tractor trailer.

U.S. Border Patrol said in addition to these busts, three separate narcotic smuggling attempts resulted in the seizure of more than $440,000.00 worth of marijuana."

To report suspicious activity, you are asked to call 800-863-9382.

