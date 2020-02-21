EDINBURG, Texas — Law officers made a pair of tragic discoveries this week as the bodies of two illegal immigrants were found in the South Texas brush country.

On Wednesday, skeletal remains were found on a ranch in Kleberg County, and Sheriff Deputies were able to recover the remains and took them to a funeral home in Kingsville, Texas.

Then, just yesterday Border Patrol agents in Falfurrias found the body of a Guatemalan national apparently left behind by a smuggler on a ranch in Brooks County.

The Texas terrain and weather are both factors that contribute to the death of illegal immigrants when they get lost after entering the United States.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector currently has multiple campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue” to combat smuggling and ultimately save lives.

“They’re humans, not cargo," stated Border Patrol. Call 911 to report suspicious activity.

