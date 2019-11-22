SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Sacramento police officers are recovering after they were hurt trying to arrest an assault suspect early Wednesday morning, according to the police department.

Officers were responding to a call about a man who threatened to kill someone with a hatchet along a canal near I-80, east of Norwood Avenue, the police said.

The suspect threw a large rock at the officers after they arrived. The man then took off running with the officers chasing after him. The man's dog bit one of the officers after they caught up with the suspect.

Eventually, officers arrested the man and booked him into Sacramento County Main Jail.

