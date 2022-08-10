Bones believed to be linked to 14-year-old missing Port Neches person found same day as body of missing Port Arthur man in canal

The search for a man missing since July 2022 may have helped solve the case of a missing Port Neches person from 14 years ago.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers this week have discovered the body of a Port Arthur man missing since late July as well as bones believed to be of a Port Neches person who went missing 14 years ago.

The search for Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, of Port Arthur, who had not been seen since July 24, 2022, led police to the canal along Texas Highway 73 at Memorial Blvd according to Sadie Guedry of the Port Arthur Police Department.

Port Arthur firefighters were using sonar to search for Harris' car on Tuesday when they found two cars in the canal according to Captain Jesse Fournet of the Port Neches Police Department.

Divers from the fire department found Harris' body inside his car according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Divers also found a second car that contained bones that Port Neches Police believe could belong to a person from a 14-year-old missing person case out of Port Neches, Fournet told 12News Wednesday morning.

Detectives along with crime scene techs from the Jefferson County Crime Lab are gathering evidence at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

