Corpus Christi police are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in the 2600 block of Rodd Field Road Friday afternoon.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, they got the call at 3:39 p.m. from the Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union. A man in a brown straw cowboy hat had robbed the bank and got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said it is not clear what direction the man was going when he left on foot, but he did leave an item behind at the bank, prompting a precautionary investigation by the Bomb Squad.

Once the Bomb Squad gives an all-clear, police will enter and investigate the robbery itself. The area has been shut off from drivers during their investigation.

Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for the suspect. He is described as a male between the ages of 55-66 who stands between five-foot eight and six feet tall and weighs between 180-210 pounds. Police said he had white facial hair and was wearing a long sleeve blue button-up shirt, brown cowboy boots and a brown straw cowboy hat. He also wore eyeglasses with black rims.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call them at 361-886-2600.

