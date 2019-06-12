SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was arrested by Bexar County deputies Friday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted a teen skateboarder.

The agent has been identified as Luis Dominguez, per court records. Dominguez was charged with assault bodily injury after the incident off Thorn Apple in far west San Antonio.

KENS 5

U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided the following statement Friday evening:

"An off-duty Border Patrol agent from the Laredo Sector was arrested for assault-bodily injury Class A misdemeanor by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on December 6, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. As a matter of policy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not comment on ongoing investigations. Inquiries regarding the case are best directed to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office."

No other details have been provided by officials; the extent of the victim's injuries are unclear at this time.

