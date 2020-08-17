x
Border Patrol agents arrest man with previous conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Credit: Robstown Police Department

ROBSTOWN, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 43-year-old man with a previous conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to officials, McAllen Border Patrol agents working in Penitas, Texas, apprehended six undocumented immigrants trying to enter the United States.

While processing the group, agents discovered that Luis Figueroa-Martinez had a previous arrest and conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Robstown, Texas.

Figueroa-Martinez was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years of confinement for the aggravated sexual assault of a child back in 1997. 