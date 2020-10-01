FALFURRIAS, Texas — According to Border Patrol, two men affiliated with notorious gangs were arrested on Wednesday, January 8.

A group of nine illegal aliens were arrested by Border Patrol Agents working near Falfurrias, Texas.

During the booking, the illegal aliens' records showed one of the men was a Salvadoran national and revealed he is a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with an arrest for attempted aggravated homicide in El Salvador.

Border Patrol Agents working on ranchland in Brooks County arrested another Salvadoran national attempting to enter the checkpoint.

During that processing, records showed the man was an 18th street gang member.

Border Patrol is processing both subjects accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 1-800-863-9382.

