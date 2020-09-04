LAREDO, Texas — Officials saying this drug bust happening earlier today off of Interstate Highway 35, north of Laredo.

Border patrol agents say during an immigration inspection at the checkpoint, a K-9 unit found a maroon sports vehicle to be suspicious.

Agents discovered six bundles of marijuana hidden on the roof rack of the vehicle. A total weight of 67.1 pounds and a street value of $53,680.

All suspects of the vehicle were taken into custody.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

